Helen Terry Davidson, age 81, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Abingdon Health and Rehab Center. She was born to the late Henry Watson Terry and Molly Fields Terry. She retired from Bristol Compressors and was a member of Pleasant View United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Helen was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. "Boone" Davidson; and eight siblings, Emma Mink, Virginia Snead, Ethel Smith, Ella Mae Sutter, Kenneth Terry, Henry Terry, Martha Smart and Mary Chilton. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Dale Gilbert officiating. Visitation will be held at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. prior to traveling in procession to the cemetery. Those wishing to share memories and express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Helen Terry Davidson is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Service information
1:00PM
19415 Lee Hwy
Abingdon, VA 24210
11:00AM-12:45PM
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
