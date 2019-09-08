John Owen Davenport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 5, 2019. John was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and served from 1964 to 1968 as an aircraft mechanic. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company after more than 30 years of service. John was a devoted father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Burns and Etta Mae Owen Davenport; sister, Betty Phelps; mother of his children, Deborah Davenport; father and mother-in-law, Elder Howard L. Todd and Madeline Eads Todd. Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Davenport-Herrington (Richard); son, Todd Davenport (Robbie); grandchildren, Jon Mullins (Kyla), Michael Davis (Amber), and Kenzie Davenport; great-grandchildren, Silas and Reagan Mullins and Colton Davis; sister, Mary Gray (Sonny); brother, Charlie Davenport; along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Mark Todd officiating. Music provided by Kyla Mullins, Sisters in Christ, and Judd Grizzle. A military graveside service will be conducted at 10:45 a.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Pallbearers will be Jon Mullins, Michael Davis, Tucker Gray, Dave Gray, Doug Gray, Tim Calhoun, Matt Pierson, and Eddie Rhea. Honorary pallbearers will be Silas Mullins and Colton Davis. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:35 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Davenport family.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments