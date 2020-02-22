LEXINGTON, S.C. John W. Daugherty, 89, was born on July 22, 1930, in Johnson City, Tenn., and passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at his home in Lexington, S.C. After graduating in 1949 from Holston Valley High School in Bristol, Tenn., he began working in the stockroom of the F.W. Woolworth store in Bristol and was soon recruited for their Management Training Program. Transferred to Columbia, S.C., as Assistant Manager at Woolworth's, he met the love of his life, Cleo Crumpton, who was Bookkeeper and Office Manager at the store. They were married after his Army Basic Training, just before he departed for duty in Korea in January 1952. During his Army service, he rose to the rank of Sergeant First Class. Although offered a commission on the battlefield, he longed to return home, and resumed his career with the Woolworth company upon completing his Army service. With the Woolworth company, eventually he rose to the rank of Buyer in the Executive Offices New York. Mr. Daugherty is survived by his wife of 68 years, Cleo Crumpton Daugherty; sister, Cora Penley (James Earl); daughter, Dr. Janice Daugherty Rawl (Dr. Richard); grandchildren, Dr. Rebecca Rawl (Dr. Kumar Mohindroo Jr.), David Christopher Rawl and Martha Grace Rawl; great-grandchildren, Olivia Mohindroo, Thomas Rawl, Owen Mohindroo, and Carter Rawl, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, John Lester Daugherty and Thelma Grace Williams Daugherty; brother, Roscoe Lester Daugherty; and sisters, Gwendolyn Necessary and Arlene Smeltzer. His funeral service was held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, Lexington, S.C.
