CHESAPEAKE, Va. Austin Wayne Daugherty, age 24, went to be with the Lord, on August 31, 2019, from injuries received from an automotive accident. Funeral services for E-5 Austin W. Daugherty will be conducted 4 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the Lebanon Community Fellowship Church with the Rev. Cuba Porter and Robert Daugherty officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to service. Serving as pallbearers will be the military. Honorary pallbearers will be VAW-126 Seahawks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for an education fund for his son, Keaton Wayne Daugherty c/o Jennifer Bryant, 71 Orchard Drive, Lebanon, VA 24266. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Daugherty family.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments