Darnell, Cheryl

NORTON, Va. Cheryl Darnell, devoted wife, incredible mother, loving daughter, and amazing grandmother, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020, at age 61 and one day, after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband, Gary Ralph Darnell of Dryden, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Brandon Roller, of Bristol, Tenn.; son and daughter-in-law, Cory and Victoria (Torre) Darnell, of Big Stone Gap, Va.; grandson, Tate Roller of Bristol, Tenn.; father, Howard Darnell of Johnson City, Tenn.; several brothers in-law and sisters in-law include Nancy Darnell, Judy Lawson, Dennis Darnell, and Lynn Darnell; uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her dear mother, Nancy Jane Darnell; grandparents and several family members. She was more than happy to be the central figure in the lives of her family and children. Anyone who knew them knew that she was a star in their eyes, and that's all that ever mattered to her. She was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and friends. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was always the first to offer help and as selfless as they come. Cheryl was fun-loving, and always gave all of her time and heart. She loved cooking huge meals that could feed an army and hosting all family get togethers, as well decorating for every holiday. She had the greenest thumb around and loved tending to her flowers. She was notorious for her beautiful smile that would light up any room. And kept that smile and positive attitude until the end. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Graveside funeral services will follow at the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton.
