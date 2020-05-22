BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. Jerry Dameron Sr., 81, died and went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020, at his residence. He was born on September 5, 1938, in Yukon, W.Va. to the late Bertha Whitt and Aubrey Dameron. Jerry was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from the Reynolds / Ball Corporation. He was preceded in death by his parents, A.E. and Bertha Dameron; sister, Sandra Wallace; and brothers, James, Aaron, and Jack Dameron. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Clara J. Dameron; three children, Jerry Dameron Jr. (Pamela), Melanie Crain (Jerry), and Michelle Patton; seven grandchildren, Kevin Dameron, Christy Watson (David), Joshua Crain (Brittany), Jacob Crain, Shane Sanders, Davis Hedges, and Savannah Ray (Josh); eight great-grandchildren, Angel Dameron, Jonathan Dameron, Daniel Watson, Addelyn Crain, Lorelei Crain, Kingston Crain, Lilly Crain, and Jackson Ray; and several nieces and nephews. Jerry will be laid to rest on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of the Apostles with Pastor Susan Arnold officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry's grandchildren. Online condolences may be made to the Dameron family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Dameron family.
