Lodge Starrett Dales, 77, of Abingdon Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was born on January 21, 1942, in Grundy, Va., to the late Winston and Alta Dales. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann Dales; brother, Charles Dales; and sister, Loretta Ganger. "Starrett" was a beloved stepfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He is survived by stepdaughter, Lara Miller of Abingdon; stepson, Jonathan Smith and wife, Jackie, of Kingsport; one sister, Carol Baldridge and sister-in-law, Barbara Dales, both of Defiance, Ohio, several nieces and nephews; and two brothers-in-laws, James Lester and wife, Susie and Ralph Lester and wife, Linda, both of Abingdon, Va. He proudly served his country as a United States Marine from 1960-1964. He went on to retire from General Motors of Defiance OH., after 25 years of Service. He was a former member of the VFW and AMVETS of Defiance, Ohio. With respect to his final wishes, there will be no services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va. is honored to serve the family of Mr. Dales.