ABINGDON, Va. Geraldine "Jerry" Faye Jackson Dado, age 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, surrounded by family members in prayer. Jerry was born and raised in West Virginia to the late John Robert and Thelma Angove Jackson. She was a graduate of North Fork Elkhorn High School in North Fork, W.Va. and McClains's Business College in Bluefield, W.Va. Jerry and her family lived most of her life in the coal fields of W.Va. They lived early on in Abingdon and then moved back in 1987. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church. Jerry was a dedicated wife and mother. She cherished her family and every moment with them. If a need arose at her church or in the community, she was eager to volunteer. She had a vibrant personality and made friends wherever she went. Jerry loved life. She always made anyone she was around feel happy and loved. Whether it was by sitting around the kitchen table visiting, singing & playing piano or ukele, her life was a living example of her faith and love in Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Dexter Jackson, and sister, Peggy Ann Roberts. Jerry is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ralph Dado; children, Nina (Don) Cipriani of Abingdon, Va., Lori (John) Meadows of Buckhannon, W.Va., R. Chris (Sara) Dado of Abingdon, Va., and Karen (Phil) Pruett of Hickory, N.C.; brother, Bill (Jean) Jackson of Maryville, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Nina Keating of Silver Spring, Md.; 12 grandchildren, Benji Phillips, Stacey Phillips, John Paul Phillips, Whitney Self, Marisa Meadows, Johnny Meadows, Michael Meadows, Phillip Pruett Jr., Jackson Pruett, Savannah Pruett, Alex Yarbrough, and Rainie Yarbrough; nine great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; and dear friends Marie Fields, Mary Campbell and Donna Roberts. Visitation with the family will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Christ The King Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Chris Dado, Johnny Meadows, Michael Meadows, Jackson Pruett, Phillip Pruett Jr., and Alex Yarbrough serving as pallbearers. Alan "Spike" Roberts, Benji Phillips, Larry Houston and George Strong will serve as honorary pallbearers. The Dado family would like to thank Home Instead Senior Care of Abingdon, MSA Hospice and Grace Healthcare for their compassion and support during Jerry's illness. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Geraldine "Jerry" Jackson Dado is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
