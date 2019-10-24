July 17, 1961 October 23, 2019 MEADOWVIEW, Va. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." Anna Christine Cutshall, 58, went home to see her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd J. Boardwine. As a loving mother of the Christian faith, her family was the love of her life on Earth. She loved doing for others and was known by many. She will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her. One of her greatest joys was her dog Toby and cats Thumper, Sadie and Annie, as well as her grandogs. Chris is survived by her son, Matt Cutshall and wife, Samantha; mother, Valene Boardwine Orr; three stepbrothers, Lee, Zack and Daniel Orr; stepsister Brandy Strickland; three special aunts. Pauline Rigney, Grace Fuller, and Stella Seymour; as well as loving cousins and extended family. She also leaves behind countless friends. A special thank-you to Caris for their care during her brief illness, as well as to Dr. Christian Sullivan and Patrick Flynn for the special care they showed Chris. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital (www.stjude.org) or Under His Shadow Motorcycle Ministry. The family of Chris Cutshall will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Forest Hills Chapel with Minister Mike Henley officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens where Eddie Cross, J.D. Hubbard, Shannon Sexton and Jimmy Cutshall will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to share memories and express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. Ms. Cutshall and her family are in the care of the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
