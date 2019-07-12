Joan Scott Cusaac, age 52, passed away in her home in Marion, South Carolina, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Brett Cusaac. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Marie Scott and her father, Rex Edison Scott. Joan was an alumnus of King University School of Nursing BSN class 2007 and MSN class 2012. She also served as faculty in the School of Nursing 2013 to 2017. She was a clinical nursing instructor at Francis Marion University from 2018 until her death. A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m. in Shelter B at Observation Knob Park in Bristol, Tenn. All who knew Joan are welcome to attend. If you have pictures you want show or stories you want to share please bring them. An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.

