Fannie D. Curtis, age 91, of Piney Flats, was received into the loving arms of Jesus Friday, January 10, 2020. Fannie was born in Sullivan County to the late William Oliver and Lillie Bowers Oliver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Curtis; a son, James Edward Holt Jr.; four brothers; and one sister. Fannie was a godly woman who showed love for everyone around her. She loved Tennessee football, having her family together, visiting with her church and fellowship meals. She also loved watching westerns, Elvis and caring for all animals. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who always took care of the home. She was a member of Piney Flats United Methodist Church. Even as she got older she still served in her church. She would make sure that the shut ins received their bulletins, birthday cards and other church information. She always maintained her servant heart. Those left to cherish her memory include three loving daughters, Elsie Carrier (Chuck), Daisy Ford (Chris) and Linda Taylor (Robert); four grandchildren, Sammy Holt, Frankie Holt (Lori), Angie Carrier (Reggie Tiller) and Chip Carrier (Nichole); four great-grandchildren, Ethan Wine, Chaz Carrier, Harlan Carrier and Spencer Holt. Numerous other family members also survive. The Family would like to extend a special thank you to the Bluff City Medical Staff, Piney Flats Drug, Christian Care Center of Bristol and a special nurse at the Bristol Regional Medical Center E.R. A service to honor the life of Fannie will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in the Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home Bluff City. The family will receive friends in the funeral home chapel from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Officiating the services will be the Rev. Jack Stevens and the Rev. Estel Williams. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the New Bethel Cemetery in Piney Flats. Family and Friends are asked to gather at the Funeral Home at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Frankie Holt, Chip Carrier, Ethan Wine, Chaz Carrier, and Thad Carrier. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be sent to Piney Flats United Methodist Church, 225 Methodist Church St., Piney Flats, TN 37686. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.