James Logan Cunningham Sr. BRISTOL, Va. James L. Cunningham Sr., 92, passed away on May 10, 2020. He was born on December 30, 1927, in Holston, Virginia. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Elizabeth Rush; nine brothers and sisters; and parents, Arthur C. and Ida H. Cunningham. He is survived by three sons, Johnny, Jack and wife, Sherry, and Jimmy Cunningham, plus five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, four living and one deceased, all reside in the Florida area. Jim retired from the City of Bartow, Fla. as a lineman/foreman after 30 plus years of service. After retirement, he and Dot enjoyed fishing first, camping, and flipping houses between Florida and Virginia. He was known affectionately as Uncle Jim by all his nieces, nephews and most who knew him. He was an avid fisherman, storyteller, and hunter. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A family funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating. A graveside committal service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to one of the following: National Wild Turkey Foundation, 770 Augusta Rd., Edgefield, SC 29824 or https://www.your.nwtf.org/donate; Trout Unlimited, Post Office Box 7400, Wooly Bugger, WV 25438 or https://www.gifts.tu.org/donate2; or Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries @ https://www.dgif.virginia.gov/donate. Due to the current health crisis, the family and funeral home are committed to adhering to the Virginia Governor's directive of limiting the visitation to 10 people at a time and also adhering to capacity and social distancing requirements for the service. With these COVID-19 restrictions in mind, you may view the funeral service at https://www.farrisfuneralservice.com/services/live-stream. Please log in 10 minutes prior to 7 p.m. to make sure you are connected. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy or send Hugs From Home may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of James Logan Cunningham is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).

To send flowers to the family of James Cunningham, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 15
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St
Abingdon, VA 24210
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 15
Funeral Service
Friday, May 15, 2020
7:00PM
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St
Abingdon, VA 24210
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
May 16
Committal
Saturday, May 16, 2020
2:00PM
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
19415 Lee Highway
Abingdon, VA 24210
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Committal begins.

