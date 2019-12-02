Barbara Joanann Cunningham, age 65, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed into Heaven on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at home with loved ones after a lengthy illness. Barbara was born on July 21, 1954, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late George R. and Mary Jane Triplett Warren. She loved spending time with family, friends camping, going to Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, playing cards and games. Barbara was a member of River of Life Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Ernest Cunningham; three children, Darrell Cunningham and wife, Shelia, Kristie Cunningham, and Kevin Cunningham and wife Kasaddy; five grandchildren, Cory Cunningham and wife, Sasha, Traci McClain and husband, Matthew, Brandon Davis, Jacob Cunningham, and Nathan Davis; and four great-grandchildren, Gabriel Cunningham, Kayleigh Cunningham, Hayleigh Cunningham, and Preston McClain. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Humphrey officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Sunrise Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brandon Davis, Nathan Davis, Cory Cunningham, Jacob Cunningham, Matt McClain and Kelly Combs. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.