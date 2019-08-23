Fred Fletcher Cullop, age 89, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Hillview Health and Rehabilitation Center in Elizabethton, Tenn. He was born on September 8, 1929, to the late Arthur S. Cullop and Ida Parris Cullop. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Eads Cullop, his parents, and all of his siblings, seven sisters and six brothers. Fred was born in Meadowview and was a life-long resident of Washington County, Va. He and his dear wife Ida worked and raised a family, always placing the highest value in their Christian faith and family relationships. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served during the Korean War in the Adjutant General's Corp. Fred also faithfully served the public for many years as a Washington County Deputy Sheriff and investigator. He was a long time member of Victory Baptist Church and a member of Valley Masonic Lodge no.93 AF & AM. Left behind to cherish his memory are sons, Fred Allen Cullop and wife, Vickie M. Glover Cullop, of Bluff City, Tenn., and Sterling A. Cullop and wife, Lucinda Lyon Cullop, of Elizabethton, Tenn.; granddaughters, Ashley Cullop Powell and husband, Adam, of Durham, England, Rebekah Cullop Buchanan and husband, Wesley, of Elljay, Ga., and Britni Cullop Whitted and husband, Ryan, of Bluff City, Tenn.; grandsons, Jared A. Cullop and wife, Erin of Palo Cedro, Calif., and Micah F. Cullop of Bluff City, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Elias, Joseph, Madeline, and Scarlet Cullop of Palo Cedro, Calif., Ezra and Zeke Whitted of Bluff City, Tenn., and Roan and Rosemary Powell of Durham, England; and special friends and caregivers, Betty Woolwine, Millie Clark, Lisa Campbell, and LaDonna Biggerstaff. The family wishes to send a special thanks to Hillview Health Center for their loving care of Fred. A Masonic Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will follow with Dr. Austin Cook officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va., with military honors rendered by Patton Crosswhite VFW Post #6975. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Glen Eads, Mike Eads, Roger Stevens, Jared Cullop, Micah Cullop, Ryan Whitted, Wesley Buchanan, and Hunter Godsey. Honorary pallbearers will be Nat Baker, Doug Stewart, Larry Denton, Roger McCracken, Rick Eads, Dwayne Eads, Marty Eads, Tim Eads, Jeff Eads, Nick Barb, Fred Vasquez, Adam Powell, Wayne Smith, and Wiley Butterworth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Victory Baptist Church's Mission Fund, 11101 Island Rd., Bristol, VA 24202 Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhom.net. Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…