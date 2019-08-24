Fred Fletcher Cullop, age 89, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Hillview Health and Rehabilitation Center in Elizabethton, Tenn. A Masonic Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will follow with Dr. Austin Cook officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va., with military honors rendered by Patton Crosswhite VFW Post #6975. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Glen Eads, Mike Eads, Roger Stevens, Jared Cullop, Micah Cullop, Ryan Whitted, Wesley Buchanan, and Hunter Godsey. Honorary pallbearers will be Nat Baker, Doug Stewart, Larry Denton, Roger McCracken, Rick Eads, Dwayne Eads, Marty Eads, Tim Eads, Jeff Eads, Nick Barb, Fred Vasquez, Adam Powell, Wayne Smith, and Wiley Butterworth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Victory Baptist Church's Mission Fund, 11101 Island Rd. Bristol, VA 24202. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhom.net. Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…
FALL CLEANUP SHRUB TRIMMING LANDSCAPING MOWING LAWN AERATION DEPENDABLE CALL 276-356-3443
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **