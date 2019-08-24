Fred Fletcher Cullop, age 89, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Hillview Health and Rehabilitation Center in Elizabethton, Tenn. A Masonic Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will follow with Dr. Austin Cook officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va., with military honors rendered by Patton Crosswhite VFW Post #6975. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Glen Eads, Mike Eads, Roger Stevens, Jared Cullop, Micah Cullop, Ryan Whitted, Wesley Buchanan, and Hunter Godsey. Honorary pallbearers will be Nat Baker, Doug Stewart, Larry Denton, Roger McCracken, Rick Eads, Dwayne Eads, Marty Eads, Tim Eads, Jeff Eads, Nick Barb, Fred Vasquez, Adam Powell, Wayne Smith, and Wiley Butterworth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Victory Baptist Church's Mission Fund, 11101 Island Rd. Bristol, VA 24202. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhom.net. Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

