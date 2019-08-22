Fred Fletcher Cullop, age 89, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in Hillview Health Center. A full obituary will be published in Friday's edition. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

