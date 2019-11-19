ABINGDON, Va. Lavinia Humphreys Cullip, age 87, passed peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019, while living at Commonwealth Senior Living. Lavinia loved her family, friends and God. She cherished and was proud of her relationship with all three. Preceding her in death were her parents, George and Annie Humphreys, 10 siblings, husband, Robert Cullip Sr., and daughter, Ann C. White. Lavinia served 25 years as Rosedale Baptist Church Treasurer. Additionally, she led Sunday socials, organized youth vacation bible school, and volunteered countless hours to church missions. Her second passion was volunteering at Johnston Memorial Hospital where she received her 23-year pin. There she welcomed families, delivered items to patients' rooms, and became a known fixture in the hospital gift shop. Lavinia enjoyed the fellowship, services and newly made friends at Victory Baptist Church in her latter years. She earned her secretarial certification and worked for 25 years at Washington Motor Company and was also co-owner of Camp Comfort Gulf Service Station. Lavinia and Robert Sr. shared 43 years before his death in 1994. With God and love, they raised three children, Ann C. White and son-in-law, David, Patty C. Thomas and son-in-law, Ricky, and Robert and daughter-in-law, Anne. She leaves behind two sisters, Phyllis Price and Bertha Parsons; and three sisters-in-law, Lois, Phyllis, and Mary Ann Humphreys. Lavinia was surrounded by six grandchildren, Amy White (Jamie) Widener, Matthew (Cassie) White, Ashley White King, LeighAnn White (Joe) Denton, Megan Cullip, and Hunter Cullip; and eight great-grandchildren, Kiersten Widener, Kiefer Widener, Jeremiah White, Anna White, Landon King, Lilly King, Joleigh Denton, and Colton Denton. Visitation with the family will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, in the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, in the Forest Hills Chapel with Dr. Austin Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Rick Humphreys, Mark Humphreys, Greg Humphreys, John Humphreys, Phillip Humphreys, Steve Parsons, and George Yuhasz serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Humphreys and Ranny Humphreys. The family would like to extend special appreciation to Dr. Rogers and the staff at Urologic Clinic of Bristol, to her companion, Glenna Widener, for the loving care and compassion provided by the staff at Commonwealth Senior Living of Abingdon, and for the comfort and emotional needs from Caris Healthcare. All made her living condition, spirit, and health care comfortable to her last day on earth. In lieu of flowers please contribute to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Lavinia Humphreys Cullip is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
