SALTVILLE, Va. Sue Prater Cuddy, age 83, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Valley Health Care Center. She was a former employee of Olin Chemical Company and retired from the Virginia Water Control Board in Abingdon, Va. Sue was preceded by her husband, Billy Cuddy; her parents, Clarence and Mazie Prater; and her brother, Gene Prater. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Bobby Cuddy; three sisters-in-law, Dorothy Prater, Patsy Smith, and Ann Cuddy. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Valley Health Care, Chilhowie, Va. for the excellent care they provided Sue. The family is appreciative of not only the care provided but the kindness shown to Sue during her time there. In lieu of flowers the family wishes that you make a contribution to the charity of your choice in Sue's name. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va. The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday evening at the Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Sue Prater Cuddy family.
