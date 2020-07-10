EMORY, Va. Amy Britton Pless Cuddy, age 42, of Emory, Va., passed away due to an unexpected medical condition on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Donnie Pless and JoBeth W. Pless. She graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 1995, where she was a member of the 1991 State Champion Girls Cross Country Team. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from East Tennessee State University in 1999. She also coached the Abingdon High School Girls Track team for ten years. Amy was a member of Highlands Fellowship Church. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Reelia and Sue R. Watson of Emory, Va., and Elbert and Mamie M. Pless of Meadowview, Va. Amy is survived by her husband, David Lee Cuddy; stepson, Benjamin "Ben" Levi Cuddy; mother, JoBeth W. Pless; brother, Andy Pless (Heather); niece, Mattie Lillian Pless; and a special Papaw, Robert F. Cuddy. A private graveside service will be held at Emory & Henry Holston Conference Cemetery with Pastor Gary Childers officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Van Pelt Elementary Special Education Program Memorial for Amy Cuddy, c/o Bristol Virginia Public Schools Education Foundation, 220 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services,250 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the Cuddy family.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.