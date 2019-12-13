BRISTOL, Va. Winifred "Wink" Ruth Crusenberry, age 92, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living. Wink was a native of Topeka, Kan., raised in Saltville, Va., and had lived in Bristol for most of her life. She was a member of Euclid Avenue Baptist Church. Many folks knew her as the owner and operator of Wink's Uniform Center for over 40 years. Wink was predeceased by Landon, her husband of over 70 years; her son, Michael; and her parents, Robert Faye and Minnie Davis Knapp. She is survived by her son, Terry Crusenberry and wife, Joyce, of Bristol; daughter, Janice Simmons and husband, Barry, of Kingsport, Tenn.; six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Chaplain Cass Farrior and the Rev. Stan Hill officiating. A committal service will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Casket bearers will be selected from family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605 or www.greenvilleshrinershospital.org. Those wishing to share memories or messages of sympathy may do so online by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Winifred Ruth "Wink" Crusenberry is in the care of the Farris Funeral Service and Cremation Center, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).