SALTVILLE, Va. Elizabeth Geraldine Crusenberry, 80, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home. She was a member of the Chilhowie Christian Church. Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Crusenberry; her parents, Gerald S. Wolfe and Beulah H. Wolfe; aunt, Belle Hawthorne; and daughter-in-law, Terry L. Smith. Survivors include her children, James Richard Crusenberry Sr., Elizabeth C. Mason and husband, Curtis, and William Stephen Crusenberry and wife, Kelley; grandchildren, Joshua Taylor, Miranda Duty (Travis), Nikki Crusenberry, Jennifer Taylor, Jamie Crusenberry, Marcus Crusenberry, and Thomas Roark; step-grandchildren, Heather Singleton (Brandon), Cory Hale (Lindsey), and Katlinn Fletcher (Cody); great-grandchildren, Lucas, Andrew, Azlynn, Sadie, Blake, Haizley, Bailee, Emilee, Paislee, and Jordyn; two brothers, Bob Wolfe (Velma) and David Wolfe (Lois); in laws, George "Bo" Crusenberry (Diane), Isa Lee Wright (Bobby), Georgia Blevins (Gene), Katherine Heath (JC), June Harris (Ken), and Sandy Hogston (Larry), and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be private. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Chilhowie Christian Church Building Fund, 172 Apple Valley Rd. Chilhowie, VA 24319. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Crusenberry family.
