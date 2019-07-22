Betty Carver Crusenberry went home to be with her Lord and be reunited with her husband, the Rev. Bud Crusenberry on July 20, 2019, at Oakmont Senior Living in Bristol, Va. She was 87 years old and faithfully supported her husband's ministry, married 51 years. She was a faithful member of Calvary Bible Church and a great example of how a Christian lady should live and act. She fought a good fight and kept the faith and finished her course. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her mother and father, Bill and Mary Carver; her son, the Rev. Eddie Crusenberry; daughter-in-law, Pam Crusenberry; one sister, and seven brothers. She is survived by sons, Will Crusenberry and wife, Doris, Don Crusenberry and wife, Rachel, and Gary Crusenberry and wife, Kelly; daughter-in-law, Kathy Crusenberry; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; one brother, Jim Carver of Phoenix, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Joyce Cox (Sam); brothers-in-law, Jack Crusenberry (Jenny, deceased) and Hershel Crusenberry (Linda); and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff of Broadmore Senior Living and the special care given by Oakmont at Gordon Park and Caris Hospice. Special thanks to her granddaughter, Shannon Crusenberry who gave countless hours taking care and seeing to her Granny's needs the last years of her life. A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Weaver Funeral Home with the Rev. Buster Mullins, the Rev. David Scott, and the Rev. Mark Hill officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and the interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons. Serving as pallbearers will be Terry Cunningham, Chad Cunningham, Lewis Minton, Charles Leonard, Larry Cunningham, and Danny Bowman. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Bible Church, 19872 Benhams Road, Bristol, VA 24202. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.