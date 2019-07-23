Betty Carver Crusenberry went home to be with her Lord and be reunited with her husband, the Rev. Bud Crusenberry on July 20, 2019, at Oakmont Senior Living in Bristol, Va. The committal service and the interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons. Serving as pallbearers will be Terry Cunningham, Chad Cunningham, Lewis Minton, Charles Leonard, Larry Cunningham, and Danny Bowman. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Bible Church, 19872 Benhams Road, Bristol, VA 24202. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.