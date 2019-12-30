Virginia Ruth Repass Crumley, age 95, of Bluff City, Tennessee, went home to join her loved ones on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from her residence. Virginia was born in Russell County, Virginia to the late James Henry Repass and Rose Abigail Waldron Repass. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, J.C. Crumley; and her daughter, Jacqueline Ruth Doss. Virginia had been employed at Bristol Regional Hospital for over 27 years as a surgery technician and was of the Baptist faith. Those left to cherish her wonderful memories include three sons, James Lee Crumley (Lois), Donald Allen Crumley (Joy) and Nicky Lynn Crumley (Cindy); one daughter, Regina Ann Jannenga; seven grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert Donald Repass and Larry James Repass (Brenda); and two sisters, Patty Repass Spurgeon and Viki Repass Chapman (Mike); several nieces and nephews also survive. A graveside service to celebrate the life of Virginia Ruth Repass Crumley will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in the Morning View Cemetery in Bluff City, Tennessee with the Reverend Bryan Orchard officiating. Active pallbearers will be grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Poteet. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 p.m. on Thursday. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guest book. Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City is serving the family. Office phone: 423-538-7131 Obituary line: 423-543-4917