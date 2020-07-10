Crosswhite, Betty Gaynell

DAVENPORT, Fla. Betty Gaynell Crosswhite, age 77, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Advent Health Hospital in Celebration, Florida. She was a loving mother, who loved spending time with her family. Betty loved that she recently had the chance to meet the newest edition to her family, her great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Katherine Smith Davidson; stepmother, Pearl Griffey Davidson; one daughter, Katherine E. Crosswhite; three brothers, L.B., Herbert, and David Davidson; and two sisters, Helen Steiner, and Juanita Funkhouser. She is survived by her two sons, Kenneth L. Crosswhite and wife, Leslie, of Dayton, Md., and Steven J. Crosswhite of Davenport, Fla.; one grandson, Jeffrey L. Crosswhite of Fulton, Md.; great-grandaughter, Brooklyn M. Crosswhite; two sisters, Evelyn Call of Saltville, Va,, and Frieda Buttler of Sugar Grove, Va.; three brothers, Dennis Davidson of Abingdon, Va., Roger Davidson of Abingdon, Va., and Erichus Davidson of Abingdon, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the D.R. Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Mathew Lloyd officiating. The burial will follow at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Saturday evening, July 11, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Betty Gaynell Crosswhite family.

