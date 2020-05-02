Crosslin, Janice Tate

BRISTOL, Va. Janice Tate Crosslin passed away at her home on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born in Derby, Va. but moved to the Benhams community of Bristol at an early age. Janice was a registered nurse and graduated from Virginia Highlands Community College. She began her work at Bristol Regional Medical Center, and then her work took her to Knoxville where she worked for Fort Sanders Park West for about 20 years. Later, she moved back to Bristol to serve at Bristol Regional Hospice House. In recent months, Janice attended Anchor Baptist Church. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Brad and Helen Tate; husband, Leslie Crosslin; son, David Edwin Slaughter; sister, Carol Tate; and nephew, Neil Farmer. She is survived by her daughter, Regina Slaughter of Bristol, Tenn.; sister, Kathy Slagle of Bristol, Va.; father of her children Scott Slaughter; and nine year-old joy, Peyton Ryleigh, whom she considered a granddaughter. Due to the COVID-19 virus, services will be private. They will be officiated by Brother Zeb Cross Jr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Program at Anchor Baptist Church, 608 Mary Street, Bristol, VA 24201, or to a charity of one's choice. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs From Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Janice Tate Crosslin is in the care of Farris Funeral Service and Crematory; 427 East Main Street; Abingdon, VA 24210 (276) 623-2700.
