Rita June Dunn Cross, age 62, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at her residence. Rita was born November 11, 1957, in Bristol, Tennessee. She lived in the greater Bristol area, most of her life, and was the former owner/operator of Jumpsuits Fit For A King. Mrs. Cross was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Billie Howard Dunn, sister, Karen Lyons and a granddaughter, Emerald Nelson. She is survived by her husband of 14 years, Allen Cross; her mother, Shelbie Adams Dunn; daughter, Jarilyn Campbell and husband, Robert; sons, David Nelson and wife, Julie, James Nelson and Steven Nelson; grandchildren, Jake Lester, Cole Nelson, Jackson Lester, Keagan Campbell, Braxton Nelson, Liam Campbell and Brayden Nelson; sisters, Donna Buchanan and husband, Arlie and Kathy Ruth and companion, Ronald Sneed; brother, Buck Dunn and wife, Martha; and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID- 19, Mrs. Cross service will be private, but may be viewed 2 p.m., Monday, March 30, 2020, with the Rev. Roger Ball officiating. https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=158543135054604. The burial will be private in Crumley Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements will be announced by Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
