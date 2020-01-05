"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" 2 Timothy 4:7 Nancy Hicks Cross, 81, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with her Lord on Friday, January 3, 2020 with her children by her side. She was born in Bristol, Va. Mrs. Cross was a woman of strong faith and she served many years at Wheeler United Methodist Church and Sunnyside Baptist Church. Mrs. Cross was preceded in death by her special mother, Rachel Johnson; her loving grandmother, Allie Hicks; her brother, Ralph Hicks; her sister, Betty Dickenson; and other family members. She was a very loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Cross is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Edwin "Pigeon" Cross; her daughter and best friend, Carmen Cross; her son, Travis Cross and his wife, Karen; and her two precious grandchildren, Wynn and Graham Cross. She is also survived by her brothers, Bobby Johnson and Gary Johnson; and many other family members. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Hwy 75, Blountville, TN 37617 with a service to follow with Evangelist Charles Toonie Cash and the Rev. Bill Christian officiating. Mrs. Cross will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the East Tennessee Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice in lieu of flowers. East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery, 423-323-3838, is honored to serve the family of Nancy Hicks Cross.