Elizabeth Ann Cross, age 86, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at NHC Healthcare of Bristol, Va. She was born on August 6, 1933, in Glade Spring, Va., and lived all of her life in the Bristol area. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. Mrs. Cross was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald D. Cross, and mother, Edith Olivene Frye Mumpower. Surviving include her sons, Steven G. Cross and wife, Mallory, and Kevin L. Cross and wife, Robin; daughter, Amy S. Evans and husband, Robert; five grandchildren, Andrew, Aaron, Alexandra, Annalise, and Abigail; great-grandson, Jackson; and special friends and caregivers, Joyce Buckles, Bob Wigginton, Rick Rhymer, and Carol Bierbaum. A private graveside service will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery with Dr. Joe Blankenship officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 1400 Southside Avenue, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Cross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments