Elizabeth Ann Cross, age 86, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at NHC Healthcare of Bristol, Va. A private graveside service will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery with Dr. Joe Blankenship officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

