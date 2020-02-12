ABINGDON, Va. Delores Ann Price Cross, 83, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at her home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating. Interment will follow at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon, Va. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Cross.

To plant a tree in memory of Delores Cross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments