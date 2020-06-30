Following an extended illness, Amy Endress Croot's beautiful spirit broke free of her body on the morning of Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born on April 29, 1972 in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of James Albert and Judy Elsea Endress. Along with her parents, she is survived by her husband, Corey Croot; sister, Amanda Endress and husband Micheal Luczak; and her beloved kitties, Neeka and Baxter. No formal services are scheduled at this time, however, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Amy and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
