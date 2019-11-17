Birchie Faye Stacy Crockett, age 81, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Christian Care Center of Bristol. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Entombment will follow in the Glenwood Mausoleum. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.