Birchie Faye Stacy Crockett, age 81, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Christian Care Center of Bristol. She was born on July 31, 1938, in Wolford, Va., a daughter of the late Arthur and Rosie Stacy. Birchie lived in the Bristol area since 1978 coming from Buchanan County, Va. She was grocery store owner of Crockett INS. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Linden Crockett Jr.; a son, Richard Crockett; and seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Patricia Baldwin and Terry Crockett; grandchildren, Matthew Justus and wife, Cindy, Deena Baldwin, Brittany Justice and husband, Michael, and Coty Crockett; great-grandchildren, Aiden Justus, Taylor Justus, Gage Justice, Cannan Justice and Linden Baldwin; sisters, Pauline Justus, Sue Holden and Myrtle York; brother, Artemis Stacy; and special friend, Abram Clark. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Entombment will follow in the Glenwood Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Christian Care Center of Bristol.