MARION, Va. Laura Grey Crewey Brown, age 88, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, August 30, 2019, at her home in Marion surrounded by her loved ones. Laura was born on October 30, 1930, in Rich Valley, Va. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Mae Armstrong Crewey; husband, Bill Brown; children, Carol Sue Brown, Billy Brown, and Wanda Breedlove; great-granddaughter, Hope Wagoner; brothers, Sidney Crewey and Jack Crewey; and sisters, Louise Gillespie, Margaret Edwards, Betsy Harris, and Mary Farmer. Laura worked many years as a dietician for Smyth County Community Hospital. She enjoyed being outdoors, listening to her music, and shopping. She especially loved being around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ball and husband, Paul; sister, Sue Stone; grandchildren, Mary Ann Blevins and husband, Stanley, Christopher Breedlove, William Wagoner, and Phillip Wagoner; great-grandchildren, Tim Stoots and wife, Shawna, Savannah Stoots and special friend, Jon Street, Christian Breedlove, Caty Breedlove, Natasha Wagoner, Courtney Wagoner, and Laura Wagoner; great-great-grandchildren, Abby Couch, Jasmine Stoots, Ayden Stoots, Skylar Stoots, and Isaac Stoots; step grandchildren, Ruth Rentz and husband, Gator and Paula Null and husband, Jason; step great-grandchildren, Luke and Isaac Ashlin, Leigh Keyser, and Loren Rentz; special friends, Lucille Rupard, Mickey Blackburn, and Charlotte Osborne; and many nieces and nephews; and her special fur companion, Sugar Ball. The family would like to express a special Thanks to Hospice of SWVA and her special caregivers, Mary Ann Blevins, Savannah Stoots, and Lucille Rupard for all the love and care shown to Mrs. Brown and the family. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Marion with Pastor Tinker Stone officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday evening, September 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Brown Family.
