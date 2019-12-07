Robert Dale Cressell, Sr., age 85, of Blountville, Tenn. passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his residence. The funeral service for Mr. Cressell will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Jack Frost officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:45 p.m. on Sunday prior to the funeral service. The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at East Tennessee Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered by visiting www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

