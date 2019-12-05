Robert Dale Cressell Sr., age 85, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at his residence. Robert was born on November 7, 1934, in Sullivan County, Tennessee, a son of the late John Clinton and Charmie Barger Cressell. He was a lifelong resident of Blountville and worked, for many years, at Hurt's Grocery Store, in Bluff City. He was a former member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God. In addition to his parents, Mr. Cressell was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Cressell; a son, Eric Cressell; a great-grandson, Emmett Cramp; several brothers and one sister. Survivors include his son, Robert Dale "Bob" Cressell Jr.; daughters, Debbie Frost and husband, Jack, Kim Mallette and husband, Kenneth and Onika Cressell; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The funeral service for Mr. Cressell will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Jack Frost officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Sunday, prior to the funeral service. The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at East Tennessee Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered by visiting www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.