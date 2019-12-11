Crawley, James

MARION, Va. James Fredrick Crawley Jr., infant son of James Fredrick Crawley Sr. and Katrina Elizabeth Crawley, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Craig Crawley and Robin Bowman. In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sisters; five brothers; and his grandparents, Richie Bowman, and Earl and Elizabeth Combs. A private family visitation will be held later. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family of James Fredrick Crawley Jr.