Mrs. Nadine Hale Crabtree, age 82, of Honaker, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, in a Richlands, Virginia hospital. Born on November 17, 1937, in Amonate, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Edward Beachamp and Effie Combs Hale. A lifelong resident of the area, she was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. She was a 1955 graduate of Honaker High School and went on the further her education at Southwest Virginia Community College, obtaining her Respiratory Degree. She worked at Grundy Hospital for eighteen years, where she made many friends. Being a 4-H All-Star herself and knowing the values it instilled in youth, she had started and was leader of an active 4-H club in the Honaker area for many years. She never met a stranger and believed in showing oneself friendly. She enjoyed traveling and had visited all fifty states, but most of all she loved to spend time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three infant siblings. Survivors include her husband of fifty-nine years, J.B. Crabtree of the home; one daughter, Michele Crabtree McGlothlin and companion, Fred Hensley, of Lebanon; one son, Mark Crabtree and wife, Lisa, of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Andrea McBride and husband, Scott and James Crabtree; one great-granddaughter, Julie McBride; two sisters, Hazel Bostic of Swords Creek, and Frankie Lowdermilk of Lebanon; several nieces, nephews, and many friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, in Honaker, Virginia with the Rev. Vonley Pruitt and the Rev. Arnold King officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lebanon, Virginia. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at the cemetery. Pallbearers will be nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces, whom she loved dearly. The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday.