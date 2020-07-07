Cox, Lois Marie

GLADE SPRING, Va. Lois Marie Cox, 61, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her home. Lois was a member of East Bristol Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Lee Mitchell Sr. and Katherine Coleman Mitchell. Survivors include her husband, Jerry Cox; two children, Britta Larimer (Richard) and William Boardwine; four grandchildren, Natasha Boardwine, Donavon Boardwine, Damian Larimer and Dylan Edlund; great-grandson, Dominick; and one brother, Joseph Mitchell. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor David Davis officiating. Family and friends will gather at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Cox.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Cox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

