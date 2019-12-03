William Henry Cox III William Henry Cox III (Henry) passed away at age 71 on Friday, November 29, 2019, at his residence in Canton, Ga. Henry was born on October 5, 1948 to William Henry Cox Jr. and Virginia Goodwin Cox of Blountville, Tenn. Henry was a graduate of Blountville High School, East Tennessee State University (undergraduate) and Pepperdine University (masters). Henry served in the Navy during the Vietnam conflict. He was then commissioned as an Army officer where he remained on active duty for 20 years prior to retiring as a Major. During his active duty he was stationed in Virginia, Hawaii, Tennessee, South Korea and Georgia. Henry is survived by wife, Patricia Shelley Cox of Canton, Ga.; daughters, Stephanie Donabella and husband, Frank, of Woodstock, Ga., Shelley Hewitt and husband, Tyson, of Anchorage, Alaska; son, William Henry Cox IV and wife, Sunchar of Brooklyn, N.Y.; grandchildren, Frank Donabella Jr., Mae Donabella, Hunter Hewitt and William Henry Cox V.; siblings, James (Jim) Cox and wife, Sheila of Kingsport, Tenn., Lucinda (Cindy) Graham and husband, Michael (Mike) of Blountville, Tenn. and Sally Ross and husband, Roger, of Acworth, Ga.; nieces and nephews, Sarah Adkisson, Chance Graham, Samantha and Christy Ross. The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at noon at the Glenwood Cemetery in the Mausoleum located at 839 Bluff City Hwy., Bristol, TN 37620. Gathering after service will be held at 1960 Feathers Chapel Rd., Blountville, TN 37617. Preferred Memorial Donations to be made to American Diabetes Association, Wounded Warriors Project or ETSU Army ROTC Scholarship Fund.