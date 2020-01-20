“Your love, Lord, reaches to the heavens, your faithfulness to the skies. Your righteousness is like the highest mountains, your justice like the great deep. You, Lord, preserve both people and animals. How priceless is your unfailing love, O God! People take refuge in the shadow of your wings. They feast on the abundance of your house; you give them drink from your river of delights. For with you is the fountain of life; in your light we see light. Continue your love to those who know you, your righteousness to the upright in heart.” Psalm 36:5-10 (NIV)
Betty Jo Carmody Cox, age 86, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Greystone Health Care, Blountville, Tenn. after a short illness. A native of Bristol, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Joseph M. Carmody and Ursula Sams Carmody. Mrs. Cox was a homemaker and she was a former member of Central Christian Church, Bristol, Tenn. Betty loved Elvis, Harleys, children and trains.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl W. Cox and an infant daughter.
Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Amy Diane Cox Goodson and her husband, Jimmy E. Goodson, Bluff City, Tenn; a grandson, Victor Goodson, Bluff City, Tenn.; and two sisters, Dorothy Stone and Barbara Ann Daniel, both of Bristol, Tenn. Five nieces, one nephew and several great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.
A service to honor the life of Betty Jo Carmody Cox will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 in the Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service.
Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in the Morning View Cemetery, Bluff City, Tenn. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday for the graveside service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel is honored to serve the Cox family.