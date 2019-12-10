Theresa Lynn Bruner Covey, age 68, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born January 22, 1951 in Greencastle, Ind., a daughter of the late Charles I. and Betty Cox Bruner. Theresa was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving during the Vietnam Era. She was a former teacher at Emmett Elementary School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Becky Richardson; and niece, Elizabeth Cooper. Survivors include her sons, Zach C. Covey and wife, Christi Foshee, Aaron Covey and wife, Yvonne; grandchildren, Clyde Charles Adam Covey, Zachary Tyler Covey, Tori Ransberger, Trevor Ransberger, and Jessica Foshee; sisters, Patricia Hutson and husband, Larry, Sarah Quasebarth and husband, Mark, Ruth Jones and husband, Randy; and several nieces and nephews. The memorial service for Ms. Covey will be held 6 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.