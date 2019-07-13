June Gray Counts, age 98, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Ballad Health Hospice House. The funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Overton officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:15 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Christian Church, 424 Melrose St., Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.