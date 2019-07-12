June Gray Counts, age 98, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Ballad Health Hospice House. She was born on March 14, 1921, in Holston, Virginia, to the late Charles William "CW" and Josephine Nunley "Josie" Gray. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Ernest "Bill" Counts; two brothers, Jack Dudley Gray and Charles Edward Gray; three sisters, Maude Forest Gray, Pauline Maiden, and Lucille Kreger; grandson, Timothy Allen Counts; and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Counts. She was a member of Central Christian Church and is survived by son, Bill A. Counts of Zebulon, N.C.; and daughter, Joanne Hodgson and husband, Mike, of Bristol, Va. Other survivors include grandsons, Cameron Azbill of Cleveland, Tenn., Mark Counts, David Counts, and Tony Fraley of Zebulon, N.C.; granddaughters, Kimberly Counts and Kathy Brannan of Raleigh, N.C.; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was co-captain of her basketball team at Greendale High School and graduated in 1938. After her retirement from Sperry-Univac, she loved to spend her days working in the yard, tending her flowers and playing frisbee with her "granddog", Sadie. The funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Overton officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:15 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Christian Church, 424 Melrose St., Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
