Robert Emerson Countiss, age 52, of Bristol, Va., entered his heavenly homes on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was the son of Dorothy Countiss and the late T.J. "Tack" Countiss of Bristol, Va. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his older brother, James Talmadge Countiss. He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Grace Countiss of Bristol, Va.; his loving mother; sister, Lisa Countiss of Knoxville, Tenn.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at State Street United Methodist Church in Bristol, Va. with the Rev. Jonathan Jonas officiating. The committal service and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va. Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Tate and Joe Taylor. His mother would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Bristol Regional Medical Center for their care of Robert while he was there. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Countiss and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
