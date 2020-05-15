MARION, Va. Sandra Carmela Coulthard, age 52, passed away on Thursday May 14, 2020, at her home in Marion. Sandra was born in Smyth County, Va., and was preceded in death by her father, Paul Edward Gross Sr.; husband, Michael Coulthard; grandparents, Anna Belle Cody, Willis McCloud, Carrie Parsons and Marion Gross. She served in the United States Air Force and the United States Army Reserves. She worked at Bristol Compressor's and Virginia House Furniture. Sandra attended the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Marion. Survivors include her mother, Barbara J. Gross; brothers, James Gross and wife, Andrea of Marion, Paul Gross Jr. and wife, Sylvia of Ocean Side, Calif.; nieces, Alexandria Gross, Lindsey Gross, Kaitlyn Gross; special friends, Regina Hessler, Tommy Mullins; several other family members to include a special cousin Graham Gross and her special pet, Lola. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Ridgedale Cemetery with Darrin Starkey officiating. Family and friends are ask to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Coulthard family.

