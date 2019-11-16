Anne Kendrick Coulthard, age 75, of Emory, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019, in the comfort of her home. A Washington County native, Mrs. Coulthard was a vivacious, beloved, and active member of her community who always gave selflessly of her time. Mrs. Coulthard graduated with the inaugural class of Patrick Henry High School in 1961 before continuing her education at Radford University and receiving her bachelor's degree in English from Emory & Henry College in 1964. Shortly after marrying the love of her life, Donald "Don" Wayne Coulthard, she attended East Tennessee State University, receiving her master's degree in library science. She was the proud mother of Kendrick "Ken" Coulthard and always said, "I only had one child because I achieved perfection the first time." During her life, Mrs. Coulthard served the Washington County Public School System for 35 years. She began her teaching career at John S. Battle High School as an English teacher and part-time librarian before moving to Patrick Henry High School in the same capacity. Her love for her job and her students led her to be recognized as the Washington County Teacher of the Year in 1976. Mrs. Coulthard was dedicated and brilliant, and touched the lives of hundreds of students by pushing them to be the best versions of themselves. The impact she had on this community extends beyond the classroom. She invested time and love into her community by serving on 31 different boards and committees in various leadership roles, most recently serving as the chairwoman for Cancer Outreach in the area. In addition to her service as a teacher, she returned to school to receive a degree in accounting from E&H, which allowed her to work alongside her husband for over ten years. She was devoted to her husband, her son, her daughter-in-law, her grandchildren, her sister and brother, her friends. Her family was her joy, and there was never a moment when she wasn't trying to show off pictures of her two grandsons and their accomplishments. She was preceded in death by parents, Gretchen and V.D. Kendrick. She is survived by her husband, Donald "Don" Wayne Coulthard; son, Kendrick "Ken" Coulthard and his wife, C.J.; two grandsons, Ben Coulthard and Will Coulthard; sister, Carol (Russ) Minetree; brother, Craig (Brenda) Kendrick; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral ceremony will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Emory United Methodist Church with the Rev. David Jackson officiating. A committal service will follow at Holston Conference Cemetery where Ben Coulthard, Sam Coulthard, Will Coulthard, C. W. Kelley IV, Brett Kendrick, and Clinton Kendrick will serve as pallbearers. Adam Kendrick will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be held on Tuesday prior to the service from 12 until 2 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Cancer Outreach Foundation, P.O. Box 1263, Abingdon, VA 24212; the Children's Needs Fund at Emory United Methodist Church, 30450 Armbrister Dr., Emory, VA 24327; or the Ernest and Elizabeth Maiden Academic Convocation, P.O. Box 950, Emory, VA 24327. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Anne Kendrick Coulthard is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).