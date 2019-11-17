Coulthard, Anne Kendrick

Anne Kendrick Coulthard, age 75, of Emory, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019, in the comfort of her home. A funeral ceremony will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Emory United Methodist Church with the Rev. David Jackson officiating. A committal service will follow at Holston Conference Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday prior to the service from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church. The family of Anne Kendrick Coulthard is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
