MARION, Va. Lois Waak Cornett, age 90, died, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in her home in Marion, Va. She was born in Bluefield, W.Va. to the late Ernest Max and Cessie Reedy Waak, and grew up in Grassy Creek, N.C. Lois graduated from Marion Junior College and Radford College, and worked as a primary schoolteacher in Smyth County for more than 30 years. She was a licensed pilot, avid golfer, and enjoyed traveling all over the United States, Canada, and Europe. She applied to be the first teacher in space on the space shuttle Challenger and once flew with its last captain, Michael Smith. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Sherwood Cornett; and three siblings, Shirley Waak (died as a toddler), Max Ernest Waak, and Margaret Waak Teaster. She is survived by her two children, Dana Cornett of Bridgewater, Va., and Avery Cornett and wife, Lili Figueredo, of Marion, Va.; three siblings, Mary Lou Waak and Kenneth Waak, both of Marion, Va., and Cathy Waak Paul of Roanoke, Va.; grandchildren, Brooke Summerlin of Salem, Va., Luisa Sease of Los Angeles, Calif., and Camilo Henao of Marion, Va.; and many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, where she was a member, with Pastor Jonathan Hammond officiating. Interment of her ashes will follow in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends immediately preceding the service from 3 until 5 p.m. at Ebenezer Lutheran Church.